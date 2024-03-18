Adani Group to invest 70 per cent of total investments in green energy: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Business news: The Adani Group is likely to invest over 70 per cent of its total investments towards green energy, including renewable power, green hydrogen and green evacuation transmission line, sources said. The conglomerate is setting up the world’s largest renewable energy park at Gujarat’s Khavda spreading over 530 square km area. According to sources, Adani Group is planning to invest USD 14 billion (Rs 1.2 lakh crore) in the 2024-25 financial year through its portfolio of 11 listed companies, in developing the country's infrastructure.

The projected capital expenditure is 40 per cent higher than the current investment in the financial year 2023-24, estimated at USD 10 billion.

India's largest infrastructure conglomerate with showcase projects like Navi Mumbai Airport, Ganga Expressway, the world's largest renewable park at Khavda and Mundra Port has committed a USD 100 billion investment over the next 7-10 years.

Transformation of India's energy sector

The likely investment is expected to play a massive role in the transformation of India’s energy and transportation landscape.

“A large portion of total investments is earmarked for expansion and development of its fast-growing airports business and ports business,” sources said.

The Adani Group aims to further solidify its presence with a portfolio boasting 8 airports including the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport and 14 domestic ports.

In the December quarter, it reported a record quarterly EBITDA growth of 63.6 per cent year-on-year, taking its twelve-month EBITDA to an all-time high of USD 9.5 billion (Rs 78,823 crore) in calendar year 2023, led by its investments in previous years.

The net debt to EBITDA at the end of September was 2.5x, which is expected to further reduce by the end of 2023-24, due to strong growth.

With higher investments, it is setting the stage for exponential growth in the coming years, a source said.

In a media statement released in February, the group said increasing cash flows and its robust credit profile have set the stage for unrivalled 'Green Investment.'

(With ANI inputs)

