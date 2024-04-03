Adani Green Energy Ltd achieves milestone: Surpasses 10,000 MW renewable energy capacity

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Workers install solar panels at a solar park.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has achieved a significant milestone in India’s renewable energy sector by surpassing 10,000 MW of renewable energy capacity. The company announced on Wednesday the commissioning of 2,000 MW of solar capacity at the Khavda solar park in Gujarat, solidifying its position as the first firm in India to achieve this feat.

Operational portfolio reaches 10,934 MW

AGEL’s operational portfolio now stands at a staggering 10,934 MW, making it the largest in India. The company has added 2,848 MW of renewables capacity in the fiscal year 2024 alone, according to a statement released by the company.

Diverse portfolio composition

The operational portfolio of AGEL comprises 7,393 MW of solar capacity, 1,401 MW of wind capacity, and 2,140 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity. This diverse portfolio underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging various renewable energy sources for sustainable power generation.

Ambitious targets for the future

With an eye towards the future, AGEL has set an ambitious target of achieving 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. This forward-looking approach aligns with India’s broader goals of transitioning towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

Environmental impact and visionary leadership

AGEL’s operational portfolio, now exceeding 10,000 MW, is expected to power more than 5.8 million homes and help avoid approximately 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, expressed pride in the company’s achievement, highlighting its vision for a greener future and rapid progress in realising that vision.

Unprecedented scale and innovation

In addition to celebrating the milestone, Adani emphasised the company’s commitment to innovation and scale. AGEL is currently developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant in Khavda, with a capacity of 30,000 MW. This ambitious project not only sets benchmarks for the global renewable energy sector but also redefines them, showcasing AGEL’s leadership in the industry.

