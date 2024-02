Action against Paytm for "persisted non-compliance", adequate time was given for corrective actions: RBI

RBI has put curbs on Paytm Payments Bank for accepting new deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, and more from February 29 onwards.