SBI Debit card user? Check SBI daily cash withdrawal limit for different ATM cards

State Bank of India (SBI), country’s largest banks which are also now a fortune 500 company has revised the daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for its different debit cards. At present, SBI is offering 7 different types of ATM-cum-debit cards to its account holders.

The daily cash withdrawal limit ranges from ₹20,000 to ₹1 lakh, depending upon the variant of the card.

On July 1, SBI revised the transaction limits. With effect from 1st July, SBI allows 8 free transactions to its regular savings account holders to transact in a month.

As per the information available on the official website (sbi.co.in), Customers will get an OTP on their registered mobile numbers for transacting more than Rs 10,000. Customers will have to enter the OTP along with the debit card PIN to complete their withdrawal each time. The new OTP-based cash withdrawal came into effect on September 18.

Let's take a look at types of ATM-cum-debit cards:

SBI Classic and Maestro Debit Card

SBI Global International Debit Card

SBI Gold International Debit Card

SBI Platinum International Debit Card

SBI In Touch Tap and Go Debit Card

SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card

SBI My Card International Debit Card

Here are daily ATM cash withdrawal limits applicable to SBI debit cards

ATM/Debit cards ATM withdrawal limit SBI Classic and Maestro Debit Cards Rs 20,000 SBI Global International Debit Card Rs 40,000 SBI Gold International Debit Card Rs 50,000 SBI Platinum International Debit Card Rs 1 lakh SBI In Touch Tap and Go Debit Card Rs 40,000 SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card Rs 40,000 SBI My Card International Debit Card Rs 40,000

