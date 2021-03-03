SBI Card customers can now make transactions on Jio Pay platform

Wednesday, March 03, 2021
     
SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Wednesday said it is available on the Jio Pay service, allowing customers to do their transactions on the platform through credit.  

New Delhi Published on: March 03, 2021 18:17 IST
The SBI Card portfolio has been enabled on the Jio Pay service from March 2, 2021, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

Currently, only cards issued in Indian territory are enabled on the Jio Pay service, it said.

However, customers can transact using their SBI Card through the Jio Pay service in international locations as well, the company said.

Shares of SBI Card on Wednesday closed 1.02 per cent down at Rs 1,096.15 apiece on the BSE.

