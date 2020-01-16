Image Source : FILE RBI to buy, sell government securities worth Rs 10,000 cr each on Jan 23

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it will buy and sell government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore each next week in wake of the current liquidity and market situation. The simultaneous sale and purchase will be done under Open Market Operations (OMO) on next Thursday. "On a review of the current liquidity and market situation and an assessment of the evolving financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for Rs 10,000 crores each on January 23, 2020," the central bank said.

Eligible participants can submit their bids/offers on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on January 23, 2020.

The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day.

