PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: PAN card may become 'inoperative' from Jan 2020; check status before 31 Dec

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: Your PAN card will be treated as 'inoperative' if you fail to link it with your Aadhaar card by 31 December 2019. The income tax department extended the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline seven times. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in September extended the deadline from September 30 to December 31, 2019.

Those who fail to link PAN card to Aadhaar will no longer be eligible to file for income tax returns and will have their PAN cards become inoperative. "Not linking your PAN with Aadhaar on or before 31st December 2019 shall make your PAN inoperative," it had said, The IT department said in a statement on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a public notice has been issued here asking for linking an Indian resident's PAN with his/her Aadhaar card before December 31.

While a non-resident Indian (NRI) is not required to have an Aadhar card or a PAN (Permanent Account Number), it is mandatory to link them by Dec 31 if one has them.

An NRI with financial dealings back home is advised to have both a PAN card and an Aadhaar.

As per Indian government rules, a PAN card is mandatory for NRIs if they have a taxable income in India or want to make investments in the country.

Linking Aadhaar to PAN card online

A. Linking Aadhaar with PAN without logging to your account

i) Visit the portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

ii) Click on the link at the left side, which says ‘Link Aadhaar’

iii) Enter the required details, i.e. your PAN card number, Aadhaar number, your full name

iv) Verify your details and click on submit

v) The linking of your Aadhaar with PAN card will be confirmed from the UIDAI

B. Linking Aadhaar with PAN by logging in to your account

i) Visit the portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and register/login to your account

ii) click on the Link Aadhaar hyperlink button

iii) A pop-up window, prompting you to link your Aadhaar with PAN, will appear on the screen.

iv) Input your PAN and Aadhaar details, captcha code and click on ‘Link now’

PAN-Aadhaar linking: How to check status

Visit incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on "link Aadhaar" under the "Quick Links" section on left.

On top of the new page, click on "Click here" option blinking in red and blue.

Enter PAN and Aadhaar Number Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'

The status of the linking is displayed in the next screen

The website will show you the status if your PAN is linked to Aadhaar or not.

