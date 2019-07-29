You will soon be able to have non-alcoholic Budweiser in India

Image Source : AP AB InBev Launches Its First Non-Alcohol Beer Budweiser 0.0

World's leading brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABInBev) has entered the country's non-alcoholic beer segment with its maiden offering Budweiser 0.0.

"Budweiser 0.0 introduction is in line with our global smart drinking goals to ensure that low and no-alcoholic beer make up at least 20 percent of our global beer volume by 2025 and empower consumers through choice to enjoy beer freely and responsibly," the Belgium-headquartered company said in a statement Monday without offering the price details.

"Budweiser is one of the fastest growing beer brands in the country and we are thrilled to add Budweiser 0.0 to our portfolio here. While the market for non- alcoholic beers is still nascent here, as a leading brewer we see a great opportunity to grow this segment," AB InBev president for

South Asia Ben Verhaert said.

The new launch will be available across e-commerce, modern retail channels and leading departmental stores in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Gujarat, which is the only dry state in the country since the Independence.

