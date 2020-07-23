Image Source : INDIA TV Day after Mukesh Ambani becomes 5th richest globally, Reliance enters 50 most valued companies list

Mukesh Ambani has good news coming his way almost every day it seems. Just a day after he became 5th richest man in the world, Reliance Industries Limited broke into 50 most valued companies in the world. Stock market data suggests that the company is now at 48th place. Reliance Industries is now worth Rs 13 lakh crore (181 billion US Dollars). No Indian company has reached this valuation.

On Wednesday (July 22) Mukesh Ambani became world 5th richest person. Ambani has overtaken billionaires like Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Larry Page (Google Co-founder) and others to claim the 5th spot. Mukesh Ambani's net worth is 75.1 billion dollars. Amazon's Jeff Bezos remains the richest man in the world.

Reliance breaking into the top 50 most valued companies list is certainly good news for Mukesh Ambani.

Currently, Saudi Aramco is the most valued company in the world. The company is valued at 1.7 trillion US Dollars. Saudi Aramco is followed by Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet (parent company of Google).

In Asia, Reliance is the 10th most valued company.

In top 50 global club, Reliance has no other Indian peer. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a lone Indian company other than Reliance in top 100 most valued companies in world. TCS is currently valued at Rs 8.14 lakh crore or about USD 109 billion.

(With agency inputs)

