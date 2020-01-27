Maruti cars, including Alto, WagonR go costlier ahead of Budget 2020. Details inside

Maruti cars, including Alto, WagonR go costlier ahead of Budget 2020

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has decided to increase prices of select models, including Alto and WagonR, ahead of Union Budget 2020. The country's largest carmaker brings the hike of up to Rs 10,000 with immediate effect to offset the impact of rising input costs. Releasing a statement, Maruti Suzuki India said the price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs 4.7 percent (ex-showroom Delhi) and are effective from January 27, 2020.

Maruti cars now costlier

Alto price

The price of entry-level model Alto range has gone up in the range of Rs 9,000-6,000.

S-Presso price

S-Presso prices have gone up between Rs 1,500 to 8,000.

WagonR price

WagonR prices have gone up between Rs 1,500 and Rs 4,000.

Ertiga, Baleno price

The company has also increased the price of its multi purpose vehicle Ertiga between Rs 4,000-10,000, Baleno by Rs 3,000 to 8,000 and XL6 by up to Rs 5,000 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Currently, the company sells a range of vehicles starting from entry-level small car Alto to premium multi purpose vehicle XL6 with price ranging from Rs 2.89 lakh to Rs 11.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).