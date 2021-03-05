Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 522, silver falls Rs 1,822

Image Source : PTI Gold declines Rs 522, silver falls Rs 1,822

Gold prices fell by Rs 522 to Rs 43,887 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, due to muted trend in the international markets, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 44,409 per 10 grams. Silver price also declined by Rs 1,822 to Rs 64,805 per kilogram as compared with the close of Rs 66,627 per kg on Thursday.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi fell by Rs 522 in COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold prices."

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,696 per ounce and silver was down at USD 25.20 an ounce.

(With PTI Inputs)

