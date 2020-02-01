Budget 2020: Gold futures rise Rs 199 to Rs 41,199 per 10 gm

Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
Gold prices rose by Rs 199 to Rs 41,199 per 10 gram in futures trade on Saturday as the speculators increased their holdings on positive spot demand. The MCX, which usually remains closed on weekend, was open for trading on Saturday on account of the presentation of the Union Budget.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2020 14:37 IST
Gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 199, or 0.49 per cent, at Rs 41,199 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 

31 lots. The metal for April delivery edged up by Rs 97, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 41,149 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,383 lots.

