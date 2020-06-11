Amul launches ‘Tulsi’ and ‘Ginger’ milk after Haldi Milk to boost immunity amid COVID-19

Image Source : AMUL Amul launches ‘Tulsi’ and ‘Ginger’ milk to boost immunity amid COVID-19, after Haldi Milk

Amul launched ‘Ginger’ and ‘Tulsi’ milk to boost immunity amid Covid-19 pandemic. Amul Managing Director R.S. Sodhi reasoned that since a coronavirus vaccine is still to come, their new milk variants will ensure people have enough immunity till then to fight the deadly virus.

Amul was recently in news over their Twitter account briefly being restricted over their apparent anti-China post.

Tulsi or Holy Basil is considered sacred, and rightly so, owing to its diverse healing properties. It has anti-microbial and anti-allergic property, so it is extremely useful for treating bacterial and fungal infections as well immunological disorders like allergies and asthama.

Similarly, Ginger is used so widely in Ayurveda that it is an entire medicine chest in itself. There is an ayurvedic sutra (verse) that says that everyone should eat fresh ginger just before lunch and dinner to enhance digestion.

These drinks can be consumed regularly by any age group at any hour of the day. They come at a price of just Rs 25 for 125mL easy-open-end can. The packs have shelf life of 6 months at room temperature.

Earlier in April, Amul cahad launched Haldi milk which is is known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. AYUSH ministry had issued guidelines in which it particularly recommends the people to consume Haldi doodh or golden milk to keep their immunity level high.

