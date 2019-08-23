Image Source : PTI 7th Pay Commission Allowance: Central govt employees to get Leave Travel Concession benefits; know how

7th Pay Commission allowance news: There's good news for lakhs of employees and PM Modi-led government. According to reports the Centre has approved Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) or Leave Travel Concessions (LTC) for its employees for travelling.

Central Government employees can take advantage of LTC while travelling to various part of the country including, Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast States and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, or their home town. After which government employees can submit their expenses bill and can reimburse it. Also, the government has recently made it clear in one of its orders that army officers can change their home town only once. But it will be changed in an extraordinary situation only.

In the order, the government had said that the army officers home town address, which they while joining the job, will be considered as final. However, if they want to make changes in home town address, then for this he will have to recommend this to his HoD. If HoD itself wants to make changes in the home town address, then for this he will have to get the approval of the Defense Ministry.

Earlier, in February, the central government had announced to extend the travel facility for government employees. In this, central government employees will be eligible to travel in the private airline in their home or other parts of the country under the LTC. But the obligation that they can fly via Air India flights only. Later, this was brought to an end by the government.

What is LTC:

Leave Travel Concession (LTC) is granted to Central Government employees for travel to various parts of the country and home as well. LTC is not available for employees whose spouses work in the Indian Railways.

Under LTC, government employees get leave approval and the money spent on their travelling like tickets get reimbursed. In a government order of 2017, it had also mentioned giving daily allowance to LTC to central personnel. Earlier, the central workers were entitled to such allowances which varied according to the ranks.

