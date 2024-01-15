Stock markets: Sensex breaches 73,000-mark for first time, Nifty goes past 22,000 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update -- January 15

Stock markets update: In a significant development, the Sensex breached the 73,000 mark for the first time to hit a fresh record peak in early trade on Monday. On the other hand, Nifty has gone past the 22,000 level.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 720.33 points to reach an all-time peak of 73,288.78 in early trade. The Nifty also breached the 22,000 milestone, climbing 187.4 points to reach a lifetime high of 22,081.95.

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro zoomed nearly 11 per cent even as the IT company on Friday posted an 11.74 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,694.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The other prominent gainers were Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank. HCL Technologies on Friday reported 6.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,350 crore, the highest ever on a quarterly basis, in the three months that ended December 2023 on the back of growth in both services and software businesses.

(With PTI inputs)

