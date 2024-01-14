India's emergence as economic prowess attract foreign investments in equity market

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Business people are working on a data project.

The stock market has always been a key indicator of a country's success over time. Market development is directly proportional to economic development. Currently, there are more than 60 stock exchanges in the world. But not every stock exchange is successful. Some are still in the developing phase, whereas others, like NASDAQ, the New York Stock Exchange, and the London Stock Exchange, are already in their developed arenas.

According to a PTI report, FDI into India is expected to increase in 2024 due to healthy macroeconomic numbers, better industrial output, and attractive PLI schemes. The government reviews FDI policy regularly to ensure India remains investor-friendly.

Inflows of FDI declined in 2023, but India was still the preferred destination for foreign players. Production-linked incentive schemes attracted foreign investors, and steps to improve ease of doing business and infrastructure added to the momentum.

Despite global challenges, India's fundamentals make it an attractive investment destination. Sooraj Singh Gurjar, founder and MD of Get Together Finance (GTF), said that developed markets offer stability to investors' money. But emerging markets offer a great opportunity to grow money at a faster pace. India is among the fastest-growing emerging markets in the world, thanks to the policy interventions that continue to attract foreign investments.

India's power as an emerging market

In the past three decades, the economy of India has unfolded 10 times better. The increased population didn't bring a burden on India; instead, it brought increased opportunities. The tech-savvy generation, supported by widespread internet supply, has been doing wonders.

Sooraj said that emerging markets show the opportunity to surpass the predetermined target every year. From infrastructure to economic development, there is scope in every sector in emerging markets. In the past 20 years, he said that the reformed economic policies and India-centric campaigns have contributed highly to the development.

"People are trusting Indian companies and prefer them above any international brand. This has turned out to be a great support for the development of the stock market too," he said.

The 360-degree developmental pledge of the government is contributing immensely to market development.

"Be it infrastructural, digital, IT, media, or PSE,. Every sector is anticipating good growth opportunities, hoping to make India one of the most successful economies in the coming age," he said.

Currently, India has the third-largest talent pool of artificially intelligent geeks. He said that the number will surpass its target in the coming years, given the educational reforms and significant participation of youth.

What is emerging markets?

Emerging markets are developing nations that are in the process of paving the path to lifelong success. Along with that, they play a crucial role in the upliftment of the global economy. Emerging markets aid the country in raising good capital with increased investment opportunities, lowering inflation, and boosting disposable income, among others.