Monday, October 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Markets
  5. Stock Market: Sensex down around 180 points, Nifty below 19,000 in early trade

Stock Market: Sensex down around 180 points, Nifty below 19,000 in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 179.06 points to 63,603.74 in early trade. The Nifty dipped 49.25 points to 18,998.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: October 30, 2023 9:59 IST
Stock markets
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Stock markets update: October 31

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined amir week cues from Asian peers on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 179.06 points to 63,603.74 in early trade. The Nifty dipped 49.25 points to 18,998. 

Further details are awaited...

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Markets News

Latest News