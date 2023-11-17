Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sensex lowers 187 points, Nifty ends at 19,732

In a volatile trade, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Friday, dragged down by heavy selling pressure in banking, financial and energy stocks amid mixed cues from global markets. However, lower global crude prices and fresh foreign capital inflows helped the indices restrict the losses, as per traders.

Shares of bank and NBFC firms fell sharply after the Reserve Bank tightened norms for consumer credit as it asked them to assign a higher risk weight for unsecured personal loans, a move aimed at making the lenders more cautious about such advances. After two sessions of gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 187.75 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 65,794.73. During the day, it fell 342.74 points or 0.51 per cent to 65,639.74. The Nifty skidded 33.40 points or 0.17 per cent to 19,731.80.

"The RBI's action to raise risk weights for unsecured loans dampened banking stocks and caused a temporary disruption in the broader indices' resurgence. Despite this, a positive undercurrent prevails, buoyed by the conclusion of a robust earnings season. "Investors are awaiting eurozone inflation data later today. Sharp drop in oil prices and the moderation of US yield will help the market to sustain buoyancy in the short-term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Among the Sensex firms, State Bank of India fell 3.64 per cent, followed by Axis Bank (3.03 per cent). Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, and Reliance Industries were among the other laggards. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Nestle and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.36 per cent, and midcap gained 0.27 per cent. Among the indices, bankex fell 1.48 per cent, oil & gas dropped 1.35 per cent, financial services declined 0.83 per cent, and IT dipped 0.10 per cent. Consumer Discretionary, FMCG, healthcare, industrials, capital goods and realty were among the gainers.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark jumped 890.05 points or 1.37 per cent, while the Nifty climbed 306.45 points or 1.57 per cent. "Selling in banking and oil & gas stocks led the fall in key benchmark indices, even as most of the global indices ended on a higher note. Investors booked profit in banking stocks on concerns that RBI's new norms on personal loans would hurt lending growth going ahead. "Although risk on sentiment had returned to the markets in recent sessions, global uncertainty would continue to dictate trends and keep investors on tight leash," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Hong Kong settled lower, while Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green. European markets were trading with gains. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Thursday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.77 per cent to USD 78.02 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 957.25 crore, according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark climbed 306.55 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 65,982.48 on Thursday. The Nifty gained 89.75 points or 0.46 per cent to 19,765.20. Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings has said India's economic growth prospects should remain strong over the medium term, with GDP expanding 6-7.1 per cent annually in fiscal years 2024-2026.

