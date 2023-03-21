Gold prices saw a massive surge in the last 24 hours. Know current rates

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold Prices saw a massive surge in the last 24 hours

Gold Prices saw a massive increase in the last 24 hours after being constant for two days. On March 21, 2023, Gold Prices are Rs 59,780 for 24 carat Gold (10 gm) and Rs 54,800 for 22 carat Gold (10 gm). The prices briefly touched Rs 60,000 for 24 carat Gold. On Monday, 10 grams of 24 carat gold was at Rs 58,220, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost was at Rs 53,330.

Gold rates in India's largest cities changed. The current price of gold in Chennai is Rs 60,780 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 55,800 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold.

The price of gold in the nation's capital, Delhi, is Rs 59,930 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 55,800 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. In Kolkata, the price of gold is Rs 59,930 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 54,950 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. On the other hand, Mumbai charges Rs 59,780 for 10 grams of 24 karat gold and Rs 54,800 for 10 grams of 22 karat gold.

As in Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 59,780, and 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 54,800.

