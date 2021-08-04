Glenmark Life Sciences IPO share allotment status finalised, available on KFintech's website; Check GMP

Follow us on Image Source : GLENMARKLIFESCIENCES.COM Glenmark Life Sciences IPO share allotment status finalised, available on KFintech's website

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO share allotment status has been finalised by the company. The allotment status is available on KFintech's website which is the official registrar of Glenmark Life Sciences IPO.

Although the Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment list was finalised last evening, it was uploaded on the website today morning. Those who have been allotted the Glenmark Life Sciences IPO can check their application status on the website.

On KFintech's website, bidders can check their application by entering the PAN, Application number and DPID/Client ID.

The bid amount from the bank of the successful bidders has already been debited. They must have received an SMS of the amount debited from their bank account. Separately, they can check their account balance to know the status of the application.

The refund has also been initiated by the company. The hold on the amount of unsuccessful bidders will be revoked today.

Glenmark Life Sciences is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. The price band was fixed at Rs 695-720 per share. The allotment has been done at Rs 720 per share.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO had received bids of over 66.33 crore (66,33,24,160) shares against the total issue size of over 1.50 crore (1,50,18,279) shares.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO is commanding a premium of little more than 10 per cent in the grey market which is Rs 80. Apiece share is trading at Rs 800.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 6.

