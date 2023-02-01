Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman announces 50 additional airports, aerodromes, helipads

Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2023 13:19 IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2023.
Image Source : ANI FM Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2023.

Union Budget 2023: While presenting the fifth Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that 50 additional airports, water aerodromes and heliports would be set up for improving regional air connectivity.

This move is expected to further push the ongoing UDAN scheme which aims to improve regional connectivity across the country.

"50 additional airports, aerodromes and helipads as well as water routes would be built to enhance connectivity," Sitharaman said. 

