Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman announces 50 additional airports, aerodromes, helipads

Union Budget 2023 : While presenting the fifth Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that 50 additional airports, water aerodromes and heliports would be set up for improving regional air connectivity.

She made this announcement while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24.

This move is expected to further push the ongoing UDAN scheme which aims to improve regional connectivity across the country.

"50 additional airports, aerodromes and helipads as well as water routes would be built to enhance connectivity," Sitharaman said.

