Here's how Union Budget 2023 can target job creation by boosting MSME sector

The Union Budget 2023 presents an opportunity to target job creation in the MSME sector by addressing the challenges MSMEs face in terms of financing, infrastructure, and formalization.

Budget 2023: The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector contributes 33% of India's GDP and creates 120 million jobs across all industries, making it a key sector in the country's economy. However, the MSME sector is dealing with several issues, and the upcoming Union Budget 2023 offers a chance to address these issues and promote job growth.

The Union Budget 2023 presents an opportunity to target job creation in the MSME sector by addressing the challenges MSMEs face in terms of financing, infrastructure, and formalization.

The credit gap of Rs 20 lakh crore is one of the biggest problems MSMEs face. To meet their credit needs, many microentrepreneurs are compelled to turn to unofficial sources like family, friends, and local moneylenders, which results in higher interest rates and increased liability. By increasing the amount designated for MSMEs in Priority Sector Lending and introducing a credit guarantee program for MSMEs, the Union Budget 2023 can address this issue. MSMEs will have easier access to financing, which will spur business expansion and job creation.

Because of the lack of infrastructure, MSMEs have higher operating costs and are less competitive. By increasing funding for infrastructure development, particularly in rural areas, the Union Budget 2023 can focus on job creation in the MSME sector. The budget can also offer tax breaks to MSMEs that locate their businesses in rural areas and financial assistance for purchasing machinery and equipment.

A sizable portion of MSMEs is not registered in the unorganized sector. Because they are not formalized, they have less access to timely and affordable credit, a smaller talent pool, and weaker bargaining power with suppliers and dealers. By offering tax incentives for MSMEs to register and establishing a single-window clearance system for MSMEs, the Union Budget 2023 can address this issue.

FAQs

1. What is the Union Budget of India?

The Union Budget of India is the annual financial statement presented by the government of India, outlining the estimated revenues and expenditures for the upcoming financial year.



2. How can the Union Budget 2023 target job creation in the MSME sector?

The Union Budget 2023 can target job creation in the MSME sector by addressing the challenges MSMEs face in the financing, infrastructure, and formalization.

