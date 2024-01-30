Rahul Gandhi reacts to Nitish Kumar's U-turn: 'We don't need him'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Purnia: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, in Purnia, Bihar.

In the aftermath of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's surprising shift towards the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, allegedly implicated in influencing Kumar's decision, delivered a pointed response during a public meeting in Bihar. "We don't require Nitish Kumar; a little pressure is exerted, and he makes a U-turn," remarked Gandhi, leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Rahul Gandhi, speaking at a rally in Purnea during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' reiterated the Mahagathbandhan's commitment to fighting for social justice in Bihar and made it clear that the alliance doesn't depend on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for this cause.

The selection of a coordinator for the I.N.D.I.A bloc, a position sought by Kumar, led Rahul Gandhi to announce consulting Mamata Banerjee on the matter, according to sources. Frustrated with Gandhi, Nitish Kumar left the meeting 10 minutes early. Although later chosen as the convenor, Kumar declined, solidifying his resolve to switch camps.

Rahul Gandhi emphasised that the Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD, and Left parties, will persist in its fight for social justice in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar, in a surprising move, took the oath as Bihar's chief minister for the ninth time, breaking away from the Mahagathbandhan and aligning with the BJP. "We don't require Nitish Kumar for that purpose; we don’t require him at all," Rahul Gandhi asserted, emphasising that the alliance remains focused on its mission.

Rahul Gandhi called for a caste-based census to accurately determine the population of Dalits, OBCs, tribals, and other communities in the country. Highlighting the situation in Manipur, Gandhi spoke of an "atmosphere of civil war" and criticised PM Narendra Modi for not visiting the strife-torn state.

Mallikarjun Kharge, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, couldn't reach Purnea due to low visibility. However, he addressed the rally virtually. Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and CPI(ML)L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya also spoke at the gathering.

The Congress, along with TMC, AAP, and CPI(ML)L, forms part of the 28-party opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.

Also read | Tejashwi Yadav reaches ED office in Patna for questioning in land-for-jobs scam case