Bihar: Several students fell ill after taking medicine for filariasis at primary school in Patna

Bihar: Several students fell ill after taking medicine for Filariasis at a primary school in Bihar's Patna. The school is situated in Khusrupur area.

All the students were immediately admitted to the Primary Health Center in Khusrupur.

After the treatment, on Friday evening, it is being told that the health of all the children has improved.

Khusrupur police station chief of Patna said that the condition of all the children is good and all are healthy. After eating biscuits, all the children were allowed to go home.

In a bid to eradicate Filariasis, Bihar government launched two types of medicines to eliminate the disease at all health centers from September 20. The exercise is being conducted in 38 districts.

On Friday, the health of half a dozen students in Safipur Primary School, Khusrupur, Patna, suddenly started deteriorating after taking medicine.

The school principal informed the doctor at the primary health center about the children's health. All the students were immediately admitted to the primary health centre. Students' families were also informed about their health.

As soon as the information was received, the police officials reached the Primary Health Center with their team and started investigating the matter.

The doctors told police officials that there was nothing to worry about. The medicine has been thoroughly tested. Sometimes it happens that due to nervousness or one does not adjust to the medicine as per the capacity of one's body or one does... there is nothing fatal or dangerous.

All the students who fell ill were aged between 9 and 11 years.

