Bihar: Boat capsizes in Saryu river in Saran, 3 bodies found, 9 still missing

A boat carrying dozens of people capsized in the Saryu river in Bihar's Saran on Wednesday, said the officials. So far 3 bodies have been found, 6 people rescued, said officials. Nine people are still missing, they added.

"There is a possibility of 18 people drowning after the boat capsised in the Saryu at Matiyar Ghat in Manjhi. The people who were drowned included both men and women. The accident happened when the people on the boat were returning after cultivating parwal," the officials said.

According to initial reports, all the people were returning in a small boat which was overturned after a strong wave of the water hit the boat.

All the administrative staff including DM, SP, and SDM of the district reached the spot and ordered a search operation in the river.

Rescue operation continues

Meanwhile, due to the onset of the night, the officials were facing trouble in carrying out the rescue operations. The reason for the boat capsizing is not yet known. A large number of people gathered near the ghat where the incident happened. The local villagers also came forward to help officials in the search operations.

