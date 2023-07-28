Bihar: Social media sites blocked in Darbhanga till July 30 amid rising tensions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bihar Police personnel sits outside the railway junction.

The internet services in Darbhanga were blocked until July 30 due to escalating violence, until 4 p.m. on Sunday after clashes broke out among supporters of religious flags, according to a statement released on Thursday. The statement said some anti-social elements use the Internet to post inappropriate content, spread "rumors and complaints" among the public, cause crowds, disrupt relationships and peace, and damage life and property.

"Now, therefore, in the interest of maintaining public order, the department hereby directs all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) that any messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any subject or pictorial content through social networking sites or applications shall not be transmitted in Darbhanga district from 4 p.m. on July 27, 2023, till 4 p.m. on July 30, 2023," said the order issued by the state Home Department.

Local people, nonetheless, complained that different sites were likewise not working in the area, influencing web-based essential services. The conflict broke out close to Bazar Samiti Chowk in Darbhanga town on Sunday after certain individuals protested lifting a religious flag close to the place of worship of another community, police said.

As the strain raised, people from the two communities stone-pelted until the situation was managed by the police and neighborhood organisation, they added. "The situation is completely under control in Darbhanga. Adequate forces have been deployed in the area to check for any untoward incidents. The district police are keeping a close vigil over the area," said JS Gangwar, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (Headquarters).

According to ADG, the security has been beefed up across the state considering Muharram, he said.

"Twenty-four companies of Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP), 4,500 home guards, 7,790 trainee constables, and six companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state to check any untoward incident," he said.

Cyber-patrolling and social media surveillance have likewise increased, and endeavors are on to distinguish and follow individuals who post provocative, questionable, and blasphemous content, the official said.

Congress delegation to visit Barsoi

The Congress Party MLA delegation will meet the family members of the Barsoi incident victim.

"The Congress party MLA delegation is going to meet the family members of the Barsoi incident victim... We'll also investigate where the incident took place and in what situation. We may be a part of the government, but it is also important for us to check if the district administration or sub-division administration makes such a mistake," says Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan on a three-member Congress delegation to visit Barsoi as quoted by news agency ANI.

