Bihar: Power outage protest turns deadly in Katihar; one dead, two injured in police firing | VIDEO

Image Source : ANI Power outage protest turns deadly in Katihar

Bihar: A clash broke out between locals and police in the Kathar district of Bihar during a protest against the electricity department. According to the Bihar police, the agitated mob pelted stones and vandalised the office of the Electricity Department. In order to control the people protesting against power cuts, police allegedly opened fire leading to a death of a person and injuring two others.

"Police resorted to firing for the protection of the Electricity Department employees and police personnel when the uncontrolled crowd turned violent. A man who was part of this uncontrolled crowd and two others were injured in this incident. 12 police personnel and employees of the Electricity Department were injured when the crowd turned unruly," Bihar Police on Katihar incident.

Mob pelted stones

Taking cognisance of the matter, SP Katihar said, "People pelted stones and vandalised the office of the Electricity Department. One person has died and 2 are injured in this incident. DM and SP present on the spot."

Lashing out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his government in the state, former Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad said that Kumar and his government failed in every aspect. "Bihar government has failed in every aspect. People were protesting over power cuts, but the police opened fire that led to the death of one person," Prasad said.

Heavy deployment of forces in area

Deputy SP of Barsoi sub-division Prem Nath Ram informed that to quell the demonstration, police opened fire and baton-charged the protesters when some of them indulged in stone-pelting.

"Khurshid Alam, a resident of Baasal village, has died. Two others, hailing from adjoining villages, were rushed to a hospital," he said.

Katihar's Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar furhter informed that heavy deployment of forces has been made in the area to maintain law and order.

Locals claimed- at least five people were hit by bullets

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was in the district for a BJP programme, also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Locals claimed that at least five people were hit by bullets at the protest site.