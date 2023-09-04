Bihar: Man went missing, family performs final rites rituals, he calls back days later

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Bihar: A woman, who is a resident of Bihar's Lakhanpur, witnessed a miracle like incident, after she received a phone call from his husband four days after family performed his final rites rituals.

According to reports, a person named Birendra Mahto had gone missing from a train while he was returning from Kerala.

Even after a lot of search, he was not found. Losing all hopes, his family performed Mahto's final rites without his mortal remains and also performed other rituals.

The family members last contact with Birendra took place on July 24. He had gone to Kerala with other relatives in search of work.

However, on August 31, Birendra called his family from Chitrakoot and informed them he was doing fine.

After receiving this news, his wife Phoolmati was overjoyed as this incident was nothing less than a miracle for her.

