Bihar IIT aspirants turn criminals: Three engineering students arrested for planning to loot bank in Begusarai

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Police arrested the accused before they could have executed their plan

A sensational case came out from Bihar's Begusarai in which police arrested three persons, who were ITT aspirants, for conspiring a bank robbery. They were arrested by cops of Lakho police station, Beusarai. All three accused were planning to carry out a major incident of bank robbery in the region.

Begusarai SP himself got a tip about the plan and constituted a team under the leadership of Sadar DSP Amit Kumar to foil the robbery. In a raid, the police arrested them before they got success robbing the bank.

"Three people who planned to loot a bank have been arrested. A country-made pistol, cartridges, fake nameplate, Rs 5,000 cash, two vehicles, and two mobiles have been seized from their possession. All the accused arrested are wanted in a past case and they were IIT aspirants in the past. One of the accused also runs a Youtube channel which is being investigated," said Yogendra Kumar, SP Begusarai.

All three criminals are engineering students and have executed the firing incident in Patna as well, the SP added.

Patna police was also looking for all three, he said.

All the three criminals had gathered to carry out the bank robbery. 01 loaded country-mad gun, 4 live cartridges, 2 mobiles, number plate of a car, 01 bike, 01 scooty and Rs 5,000 were recovered from the arrested miscreants.

During interrogation, the criminals confessed to their crime.

The arrested criminals have been identified as Piyush Kumar, resident of Lakho police station area, Digambar Kumar, and Mohan Kumar, resident of Nawada district.

They used impersonate as bank executive to dupe people, police said.

Also read- Bihar: Baba Bageshwar Pandit Dhirendra Shastri slapped with challan for violating traffic rules