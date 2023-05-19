Bihar: Baba Bageshwar Pandit Dhirendra Shastri slapped with challan for violating traffic rules

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bihar: Baba Bageshwar Pandit Dhirendra Shastri slapped with traffic challan

Bageshwar Dham News : The Patna Traffic Police has issued a challan against Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Peethadhish of Bageshwar Dham for violating rules during his recent 4-day trip to the capital city.

The self-styled godman has been issued a challan of Rs 1000 for driving without a seatbelt, DSP Patna Traffic Police confirmed.

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari were seen seated in the front seat of an SUV with Madhya Pradesh registration plate as they drove from Patna airport to Panash Hotel on May 13.

The video of Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and Manoj Tiwari driving together in a car without wearing seat belts had gone viral following which the traffic police took action against them.

Bageshwar Baba in Patna

It should be mentioned here that Bageshwar Baba is currently in Patna for a period of five days. He is holding Hanuman Katha at Taret Pali Math in Naubatpur locality. A large number of his followers are turning out at the venue leading to huge chaos on the roads.

Due to excessive crowds on the roads, traffic operations in the connecting roads heading toward Naubatpur have become a challenge for Patna police. The residents living within a radius of 25 km from the venue are facing tough times since May 13.

