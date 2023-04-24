Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Bihar govt issues notification to release 27 convicts, including former MP, from jail | Details

Bihar: The former MP is currently out on parole for 15 days and will return to jail in Bihar's Saharsa after the end of his parole tomorrow (April 25).

Patna Updated on: April 24, 2023 23:39 IST
Bihar government on Monday issued a notification regarding the release of 27 prisoners including Former Lok Sabha MP Anand Mohan Singh from jail, reported news agency ANI. 

Anand Mohan Singh was convicted in the 1994 murder of Gopalganj District magistrate G Krishnaiah. 

The former MP is currently out on parole for 15 days and will return to jail in Bihar's Saharsa after the end of his parole tomorrow. 

Mohan is expected to walk out of jail on April 27. The Prison Manual, 2012  was adjusted by the state government on April 10. 

He was awarded capital punishment in 2007 in the murder of the district magistrate while in 2008 he was awarded a death sentence. 

Earlier today, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav attended the engagement function of jailed Former MP Anand Mohan Singh's son and RJD MLA Chetan Anand.

