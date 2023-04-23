Saffron party leaders brainless: CM Nitish Kumar on BJP’s ‘mitti mein mila denge’ remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Saffron party leaders brainless: CM Nitish Kumar on Bihar BJP chief’s ‘mitti mein mila denge’ remark

Biha r: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has now taken a not-so-subtle potshot a day after BJP state chief Samrat Choudhary vowed to reduce Kumar and his party to dust in the upcoming general elections. Kumar while interacting with the media claimed that Saffron party leaders have become "brainless."

The JD(U) de facto leader was questioned about Choudhary’s remark that he will be turned to dust in the next Lok Sabha Election for his "betrayal".

Nitish Kumar's reaction

“They (BJP) are brainless (Buddhihin) people. Tell him (Samrat Choudhary) to do what he said. I have never used such words in my entire political career. No sensible politicians use such words. I have also worked with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have a lot of respect for him” said Nitish Kumar.

"BJP will grind Nitish Kumar into dust"

Samrat Choudhary on Saturday claimed that Bihar CM Kumar had “backstabbed” the BJP and joined hands with RJD chief Lalu Prasad to “pursue’ his prime ministerial ambitions. “With the help of the BJP, Nitish Kumar became the chief minister five times. Now the JD (U) will bite the dust….BJP will grind Nitish Kumar into dust in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well as the assembly elections in Bihar in 2025," said Choudhary.

Nitish dumped the BJP and formed the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government with RJD, Congress and other parties in August 2022. On his efforts to form an alliance of opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kumar said, “We are trying to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP. We will make all efforts and work unitedly. “I recently met several opposition leaders in New Delhi. My aim is to unite opposition parties against the BJP before the general elections.

(with inputs from PTI)

