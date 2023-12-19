Bihar: Gunman fires three shots, leaves JDU leader Pawan Sah in critical condition | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A view outside the hospital in Bihar.

In a chilling incident, a criminal targeted a JDU leader in Bihar, firing three gunshots on Monday night. The victim, Pavan Sah, who serves as the youth district president for JDU and a former ward councillor aspirant, was shot in the neck, chest, and abdomen by an assailant sitting in an auto near Mahisaudi Chowk.

The incident unfolded as Sah returned home from Mahisaudi Chowk, where he had purchased some items. While returning, the assailant, already positioned in an alley adjacent to Mahisaudi Chowk, fired three shots rapidly. One bullet hit the temple, the second struck the neck, and the third penetrated the chest, causing Sah to collapse on the ground. The audacious attacker swiftly fled the scene before locals could grasp the situation.

Immediately after the incident, Sah's relatives, with the help of residents, rushed him to Dr. Neeraj Sah's clinic for initial treatment. Due to the gravity of the situation, Sah was later referred to Patna for advanced medical care.

The shooting has left the Mahisaudi Chowk area on edge, with residents expressing shock and fear. After receiving information about the incident, SP Dr. Shaurya Suman, ADPO Satish Suman, and Town Police Chief Rajeev Kumar Tiwari reached Dr. Neeraj Sah's clinic to gather detailed information about the attack.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this audacious crime, the police are intensifying efforts to apprehend the assailant and maintain order in the area. The incident underscores the rising criminal activities in Bihar, demanding increased vigilance and stringent measures to ensure the safety of citizens.

