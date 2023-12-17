Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: Missing man found dead in Gopalganj, triggers clashes

Bihar news: A man who was reported to be missing, was found dead in the Danapur village of Bihar's Gopalganj, said the police today (December 17). The incident took place within the Manjha police station limits.

"We got information that a man named Manoj Kumar, who worked as a caretaker at Shiva Temple in Danapur under the Maja Police Station limits, had been missing. Taking cognizance of the matter, we scanned CCTV footage in the locality.

Meanwhile, yesterday, it was learned that his body was found in Danapur, which led to deep anguish among the locals," said Pranjal Kumar, Senior Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Gopalganj.

Furious over the killing of the man, who worked as a caretaker at Shiva Temple in Danapur, the mob pelted stones on the police."They created massive jams on the roads and pelted stones on the police personnel. Some of the rowdy elements have been detained by the police," the SDPO added. Further, SDPO Kumar said that an FIR has been registered into the case and that the police are looking at all aspects related to the matter.

"An FIR has been registered into the matter. We are looking at all related aspects of the matter. A probe is underway into the matter," he said. More details are awaited in this regard.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ:​ Bihar: Undertrial prisoner shot dead in Patna's Danapur court, two arrested | Video

ALSO READ: Breaking: Fire breaks out in AC coach of Pawan Express train in Bihar's Madhubani | Video