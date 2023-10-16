Bihar: Constable shot dead in Vaishali, police gun down both attackers

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Two armed bikers were gunned down by the police after they shot dead a constable during a vehicle checking driver in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Monday (October 16), an official said.

Superintendent of Police Ravi Ranjan said the two assailants, identified as Bittu Kumar and Upendra Kumar, fired upon the 35-year-old constable at Ekra, close to the highway connecting Hajipur to Muzaffarpur.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died. The other police officials who were at the spot of checking of vehicles caught hold of the motorcyclists and drove them towards the nearby Sarai police station.

The SP said that the attackers attempted to flee on the way to the police station by jumping out of the vehicle.

“They continued to run even after being hit by bullets fired by the police to stop them. Local villagers, who heard the gunshots, caught the two criminals and handed them over to the police. Both the attackers succumbed to injuries at a hospital,” the SP added.

(With PTI inputs)