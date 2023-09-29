VIDEO: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar offers ‘chadar’ at Khanquah Mujibiya Dargah in Patna on Eid-e-Milad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar CM Nitish Kumar offers ‘chadar’ at Khanquah Mujibiya Dargah in Patna

Eid-e-Milad: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered 'chadar' at Khanquah Mujibiya Dargah in Patna on September 28 (Thursday). CM Nitish participated in the religious event yesterday and said that he visits the shrine every year and prays for peace.

Maulavi of Khanquah Mujibiya Dargah prayed for Nitish Kumar to become the Prime Minister of India in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Earlier, CM Kumar dismissed the speculations in connection to his return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday and said that he has been working to unite the Opposition.

Addressing the media, CM Nitish Kumar said, "You all know, I have been working to unite the Opposition. I have nothing to do with what others say."

When asked about the objectionable remarks made by the BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the Lok Sabha, Kumar said that he doesn't care who says what."We don't care who says what. We are doing what we are supposed to do," he said.

