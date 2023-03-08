Wednesday, March 08, 2023
     
Bihar: 3 dead, 3 injured after cannon ball falls, explodes on family in Gaya

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Gaya Published on: March 08, 2023 14:48 IST
Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Three died on the spot, while two women and one man were seriously injured.

In a shocking incident, a cannonball exploded in Bihar's Gaya on Wednesday killing three members of a family while three members were injured. 

The condition of the injured remains critical and they were admitted to the Magadh Medical Hospital. The incident took place when the family along with neighbours were playing Holi.

According to reports, military personnel was practicing firing at around 8 am in a range near the Gularved village of Bumair Panchayat of Barachatti police station area. 

Three died on the spot, while two women and one man were seriously injured. He has been admitted to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical Hospital for better treatment, reports suggested.

