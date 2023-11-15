Bihar: Explosion onboard Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Intercity Express, three injured, two detained

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Samastipur Railway Division DSP Naveen Kumar speaks on minor blast inside Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Intercity Express.

Bihar: A minor explosion was reported in the Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Intercity Express in which three people were injured.

According to Samastipur Railway Division DSP Naveen Kumar, "Today at 1:30 pm, the Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Intercity Express arrived on platform no. 5. After departing near the home signal of Samastipur, a blast happened in the general compartment. Due to this, three people were injured. Two people have been detained in Darbhanga GRP related to this..."

During the investigation, the police recovered a burnt bag from one of the passenger who was detained. The bad has ben seized and the probe is advancing, considering the seriousness of the matter.

The train was later allowed to proceed towards its destination.

FSL team joins probe

Railway DSP Naveen Kumar said that the sound was heard in a bag that was kept inside a coach of the train. There was a sudden panic among the passengers after the explosion. Three people including a woman were injured. All of them have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, a FSL team has joined the investigation.

