Bihar: Army aircraft lands on field in Gaya after malfunction, two trainee pilots sustain injuries

Two trainee pilots sustained injuries after a small aircraft of the Indian Army landed on a field in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday morning moments after it took off. According to officials, the microlight aircraft of the Army's Officers' Training Academy (OTA) landed on the field in Paharpur around 9.15 am.

"During the training session, the aircraft experienced a malfunction and caused a massive sound. Eventually, it landed on a field," a police officer said. Two trainee pilots were on board and they sustained minor injuries, he added.

Further, Gaya's SSP Ashish Bharti said police immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

IAF fighter jet crashed near Kalaikunda Air Base in Bengal

Earlier in February this year, a fighter jet crashed in the Diasa area during the training of the Air Force at Kalaikunda Air Base in Bengal's West Midnapur district.

Two pilots, who were in the plane, ejected safely using parachutes. The warplane fell in a paddy field at around 3:35 pm on February 13. An atmosphere of panic was witnessed in the area when the plane crashed.

The plane crashed in the civilian area near the Kalaikunda Air Force Station between 4 pm and 5 pm while returning from the training sortie.

The official said there was no loss of life or damage to civilian property in the accident. The plane had taken off from Air Force Station Kalaikunda, which is mainly used as a training base.

