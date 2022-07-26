Volvo Cars India launches pure Electric XC40 Recharge at Rs 55,90,000 ex-showroom

Follow us on Image Source : VOLVO CARS INDIA Volvo Cars India launches much-awaited pure electric XC40 Recharge on metaverse

Volvo Car India today launched its much-awaited pure electric XC40 Recharge on metaverse which the company named as ‘VolvoVerse’. Volvo XC40 Recharge will be the first locally assembled luxury electric vehicle in India.

“The launch of the XC40 Recharge and its assembly at our Bangalore plant further reinforces Volvo Car’s long term vision and commitment to India and the Indian consumer. We are happy that the wait is over for our loyal consumers who have long wanted an EV with the hallmark quality and safety that Volvo is globally known for. Range upto four hundred plus kilometre of the XC40 Recharge, on a single charge is an added attraction. Also, the direct online sales by the company demonstrates our commitment towards building direct relationship with our customers and offer them a hassle-free buying experience,” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

The company has announced the launch of Hassle-free Ownership Package for the XC40 Recharge in India. The details of the package are as follows:

Hassle-free Ownership Package:

Ex-showroom Price: Rs. 55,90,000 plus applicable taxes, including

3 years comprehensive car warranty

3 years Volvo Service Package

3 years Road Side Assistance

8 years battery warranty

4 years subscription to digital services

1 wall box charger (11 kW) through third party

Direct orders on Volvo Car India Website

Volvo Car India also announced that the XC40 Recharge will only be sold online directly by the company. Customers would be able to place orders and make payments online directly on Volvo Car India website from July 27, 2022 11 am onwards.

The website will open tomorrow to take customer orders and customers would be able to pay the refundable deposit of Rs 50,000 on the Volvo Car India website to pre-book their orders.

Volvo Car India business partners who are present across India would continue to support customers towards sales delivery by providing on ground support.

With this the company will be able to make the entire purchase experience hassle-free for its customers with one uniform ex-showroom pricing offered directly by the company in a simplified and transparent manner.

There shall be no change in customer service and after-sales service operation businesses which continue to operate as it is.

Tre-Kronor – Ultimate Luxury Experiences

The company also announced the introduction of an exclusive program for XC40 Recharge customers called as ‘Tre Kronor Experience’. Tre-Kronor denotes the three crowns of Swedish luxury and the provide will offer a host of unique luxury and personalized experiences.

Image Source : VOLVO CARS INDIAThe launch took place on metaverse

XC40 Recharge Pure Electric

XC40 Recharge P8

Twin Motor

Permanent All-Wheel Drive

Power: 408 hp

Torque: 660 Nm

Battery Capacity: 78 kWh

Battery Type: Lithium-ion

Battery weight: 500 kg

Acceleration: 0 – 100 km/h in 4.9 sec

Top speed: 180 km/h

Front storage (Frunk): 31 Litres

Rear storage (boot space): 419 Litres

Ground Clearance (kerb weight + 1 person): 175 mm

One Pedal Drive option

Leather-free interiors

Unique battery safety cage

Digital Services with 4 years subscription

Google Built-in (Google Assistant, Google Play, Google Maps)

Volvo Cars App

Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System (600W, 13 speakers)

Volvo On Call

Advanced Air Purifier System with PM 2.5 sensor

360-degree camera

Blind Spot Information System with Cross-traffic alert

Adaptive Cruise Control

Pilot Assist

Lane Keeping Aid

Collision Mitigation Support (front & rear)

Parking Assistance Sensors (front, side & rear)

6 airbags

Wireless Charging for smartphone

