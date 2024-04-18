These automakers are recalling 11000+ vehicles due to faulty components: Details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Automobile

Four major automakers are initiating to recall of over 11,000 vehicles, the reason being various faulty components, which was announced by the transport ministry. It was on Thursday when companies like Mercedes-Benz Korea, Hyundai Motor, Stellantis Korea, and Man Truck & Bus Korea were involved in this voluntary recall, encompassing a total of 23 different models.

What were the major issues in the auto?

Hundai: Among the issues which prompted were the problems with the seat welding in 6,468 units of Hyundai's Santa Fe and Santa Fe hybrid models.

Furthermore, 760 units of the Grandeur sedans manufactured by Hyundai were also found to have software errors in their dashboards.

Mercedes-Benz: The company recall includes around 2,400 units of 11 different models, such as the S500 4MATIC sedan, due to poor durability of fuel pump components. Stellantis is recalling its Peugeot e-2008 electric vehicle because of software errors in the electronic control units.

Man Truck & Bus Korea: The company will be recalling 308 units of its TGX tractor model due to defective bolt fastening in the trailer coupling mechanism.

These further recalls, highlight the commitment of automakers to ensure the quality and safety of their vehicles. By voluntarily initiating these recalls, the companies will further aim at addressing potential issues and prevent any harm to consumers.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport has further emphasized the importance of addressing these issues promptly to maintain the reliability and safety of vehicles on the road.

Customers who own the affected models will be notified by the respective automakers who will further provide instructions on how to address the identified problems.

Furthermore, these recalls will highlight the ongoing efforts of the automotive industry which upholds safety standards and also prioritizes customer satisfaction. Via proactive measures like recalls, the automakers will demonstrate their commitment by addressing any issues that may arise and ensuring the continued trust of consumers in their products.

Inputs from IANS