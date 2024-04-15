Tata Power's electric vehicle charging network surpasses 10 crore environmentally friendly kilometers

Follow us on Image Source : TATA EV charging

Tata Power has stated that it will become the first Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solution. The solution will provide to power 10 crore (100 million) green kilometres spanning public, bus/fleet, semi-public and home charger segments across the country.

How many cities does Tata Power's EV charging network serve?

Tata Power's EV charging network serves 530 cities and towns to support the government's vision for one crore annual EV sales by 2030.

In an official statement, the company said, "Tata Power has expanded its network under the name of EZ Charge to over 86,000 home chargers, more than 5,300 public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, along with over 850 bus charging stations across 530 cities and towns."

It further added, "These chargers have been strategically deployed at diverse and accessible locations such as highways, hotels, malls, hospitals, offices, residential complexes, etc."

As per the industry estimates, India is expected to reach the annual sales of around one crore EVs by 2030 - within the next 6 years.

With a rise in the demand for electric vehicles especially in the automobile industry, the EV charging infrastructure will be growing eventually in the country. Tata Power is also confirming that the tech-enabled customer-centric solutions such as the RFID card are known to enable users to 'tap.charge.go' by making wireless payments, the company mentioned.

Shoonya Infrastructure Champion award

Also, this is a must to mention that the company has received the prestigious 'Shoonya Infrastructure Champion' award for its dedication to zero-emission mobility.

