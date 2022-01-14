6 airbags now mandatory for vehicles carrying up to 8 passengers | Read govt's new guidelines here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The minister said that the new guidelines will ultimately ensure the safety of passengers across all segments, irrespective of the cost or variant of the vehicle.

Highlights Nitin Gadkari said minimum of 6 airbags is compulsory for vehicles carrying up to 8 passengers.

It has been decided that 4 additional airbags be mandated in the M1 vehicle category: Gadkari said.

2 side/side torso airbags, 2 side curtain/tube airbags covering all outboard passengers is mandatory

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the ministry has approved a draft GSR notification to make a minimum of 6 airbags compulsory for vehicles carrying up to 8 passengers.

Gadkari added that to minimize the impact of frontal and lateral collisions to the occupants seated in both front and rear compartments, it has been decided that 4 additional airbags be mandated in the M1 vehicle category. He explained, "two side/side torso airbags and two side curtain/tube airbags covering all outboard passengers. This is a crucial step to make motor vehicles in India safer than ever."

The minister said that the new guidelines will ultimately ensure the safety of passengers across all segments, irrespective of the cost or variant of the vehicle.

ALSO READ | People change parties in Goa as casually as taking a walk in the park: Gadkari

ALSO READ | Recap 2021: Top 10 car launches in India