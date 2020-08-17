Image Source : MAHINDRA Mahindra Thar 2020 — The baby Wrangler waiting to wreak havoc on and off the road | Impressions

If you see a rugged SUV in front of you with a soft-top convertible roof, upright windshield, detachable doors and massive ground clearance, you would be forgiven to think that you were looking at the mighty Jeep Wrangler. But have a closer look, it might just be the Mahindra Thar 2020.

India's very own off-roader Mahindra Thar has been unveiled in a completely new avatar, one that has sparkling similarities with the Wrangler. Mahindra chose 15th August — Independence Day — as the occasion to unveil the brand new Thar.

The new Mahindra Thar is not set to launch on Indian roads for another month and a half (October 2), but it has already made an impression on those who never thought of buying a vehicle like the Thar, let alone those off-roading enthusiasts who have been using the Thar or similarly structured vehicle for years.

Image Source : MAHINDRA Mahindra Thar soft-top convertible red color

Mahindra Thar is packed with all-new features!!

All-new BS-6 compliant Engine options: The 2.0 litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and the 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine

New Gearbox options: 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission & 6-speed manual transmission mated to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case

All-new Roof options: A Hard Top, a first-in-class Convertible Top and an optional Soft Top

All-new Seating options: 4 front-facing seats & 2+4 side-facing seats

All-new Technology Features: Drizzle resistant 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, adventure statistics display and a whole lot more

All-new Comfort and Convenience Features: Sporty front seats, roof-mounted speakers and lots more

New Safety Features: ABS + EBD, Dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, Hill-hold and hill descent control and a whole lot more

The all-new Mahindra Thar will come in 3 avatars -- Hard Top, Soft Top, Convertible. All three avatars will be available in 6 color options.

Red Rage Mystic Copper Napoli Black Aquamarine Galaxy Grey Rocky Beige.

The Price for the new Mahindra Thar has not been disclosed yet but the car is likely to be slated between Rs 9 and Rs 12 lakh. Mahindra will offer the 2020 Thar in three trims- AX AC, AX OPT and LX. The AX model stands for 'Adventure' and will be made solely for the purpose of offroading. The LX model stands for 'Luxury' and will include several features that will make the all-new Thar a good fit for the city roads as well.

Image Source : MAHINDRA Mahindra Thar 2020 interiors

If you dreamt of owning an offroader hunk SUV while growing up, but did not buy the old Thar because of practicality issues, this one could be the one you would not want to miss out. The car has practical features that you will need for your daily use, but at the same time will not disappoint you if you take it off the road for a spin.

For the first time, the Thar will come with an all-new diesel engine, which means less engine noise and smoother drive.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage