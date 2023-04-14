Lamborghini Urus S launched in India priced at Rs 4.18 crore: Design, specs

Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://WWW.LAMBORGHINI.COM/EN-EN/MODELS Lamborghini unveils its new SUV urus S at Rs 4.18 crore

Lamborghini Urus S: Lamborghini has launched a new version of the Urus SUV, called the Urus S, in India. This new model comes with a starting price of Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom). The Urus Performante edition released in November 2022, is a flashier sporty edition of the Urus while the Urus S edition is more of a palatial comfort drive. The Urus S, which replaced the outgoing Urus, made its debut on the international stage in September 2022.

0 to 100 km/hr in just 3.5 seconds

The Lamborghini Urus S is a high-performance luxury SUV with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that generates an incredible 657 horsepower at its highest output and 850 Nm of maximum torque. The power from the engine is transferred to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. With this powertrain setup, the Urus S can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India with a price tag of Rs 3.30 crore

The Lamborghini Urus S has several fine details that enhance its exterior. These details include new 23-inch and 22-inch wheels and a front steel skid plate. Customers can also choose from a range of customization options, such as a carbon fibre roof, to further accentuate the luxurious character of the Urus S. Interiors of Urus S offers comfortable leather seats with a high-tech navigation system, and safety and entertainment features.

Different Track Modes

One of the primary differences between the Lamborghini Urus S and Urus Performante is their suspension setups. Urus S boasts air suspension while Performante uses a fixed coil spring suspension. The air suspension allows the Urus S to adjust its ride height and provide better ride quality. Additionally, the Urus S offers three off-road modes - Sabbia (Sand), Neve (Snow), and Terra (Mud) - in addition to Strada (Street), Sport, and Corsa (Track) modes.

Lamborghini India is preparing to launch hybrid models later this year named Revuelto and Sterrato.