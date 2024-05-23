Thursday, May 23, 2024
     
Kia SUV EV3 made it's global deubt with an impressive 600 km range: Details here

Kia has unleashed its all-electric SUV- the EV3 which offers a driving range of up to 600 km and charges from 10 to 80 percent in 31 minutes. It will debut in the South Korean market in July 2024, followed by a European launch in the second half of the year.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2024 18:18 IST
Kia SUV EV3
Image Source : KIA Kia SUV EV3

Kia, an Automaker has recently revealed its new all-electric SUV EV3 across the world. The newly launched EV3 will offer a driving range of up to 600 km and 10 to 80 per cent battery charging in 31 minutes. As per the company, the new EV SUV will be introduced first in the South Korean market in July this year (2024) and will be followed by its European launch in the second half of the year.

The company further claims to expand the sales of EV3 into other regions, with subsequent launches to be expected after the European market entry.

"The EV3 aims to extend Kia’s exceptional EV SUV experience to a wider audience. With a WLTP driving range of up to 600 km and fast-charging capability, the EV3 addresses common concerns about electric vehicles," Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia, said in a statement.

Kia offers the EV3 in nine body colours -- two of which have been created exclusively for the new model - Aventurine Green and Terracotta.

The EV3 measures 4,300mm long, 1,850mm wide, 1,560mm high and has a wheelbase of 2,680mm. It features a front-wheel-drive electric powertrain based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), utilising Kia’s fourth-generation battery technology.

The EV3 Standard model is offered exclusively with a 58.3kWh battery, while the EV3 Long Range variant is fitted with an 81.4kWh battery.

"With the EV3, Kia has redefined the EV SUV segment to create a compact model that is comprehensively equipped with innovative technology and features," said Spencer Cho, VP and Head of Global Business Planning.

Both models utilise a 150kW/283Nm electric motor, which enables a 0-100 mph acceleration time of 7.5 seconds.

The EV3's maximum speed is 170 kmph, the automaker mentioned.

ALSO READ ABOUT Mahindra XUV700's new variant, priced at Rs 16.89 lakh: Details

After launching a new variant of Scorpio N, Mahindra has launched a new mid-level variant of its popular XUV700 SUV in India. The new variant will be called AX5 Select or AX5 S is placed between AX3 and AX5 variants. The newly launched variant will get a few additional features over the AX3 variant. 

Inputs from IANS

 

