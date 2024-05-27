Hyundai Motor installs EV charging station in Chennai, plans 100 facilities in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : FILE EV CHARGER

In an official statement, Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director - Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) said, "In line with Hyundai's vision of 'Progress for Humanity', we aim to enhance the convenience of all EV users, and hence our charging stations can be utilised by any four-wheeler EV user."

"HMIL envisages to install 100 charging stations across Tamil Nadu, to enhance the EV ecosystem and motivate more customers towards EV adoption across the state," he added further.

According to the automaker, Electric Vehicle owners can access the charging facility on the company's own Charger Management System in the myHyundai App, for easy location, navigation and pre-booking of charging slots, making digital payments and remote charging status monitoring.

In addition to the fast public charging station, over 170 of the charging points currently available in Tamil Nadu are mapped in the "EV Charge" section of the myHyundai app for customer convenience.

ALSO READ: Kia SUV EV3 made its global debut with an impressive 600 km range

Kia revealed its new all-electric SUV EV3 which offers a driving range of up to 600 km and 10 to 80 per cent battery charging in 31 minutes. As per the company, the new EV SUV will be introduced first in the South Korean market in July 2024 and will be followed by its European launch in the second half of the year. The company has further stated that it will expand the sales of EV3 into other regions, with subsequent launches which are expected after the European market entry.

ALSO READ: Hyundai's car selling prices soared over the past 5 years: Data

Hyundai Motor's vehicle selling prices have significantly increased over the past 5 years due to a weak South Korean won, the introduction of high-end models, and higher production costs, the company's data revealed.

Inputs from IANS