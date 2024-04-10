Bounce Infinity debuts portable liquid-cooled battery tech for e-scooters

Follow us on Image Source : BOUNCE INFINITY Bounce Infinity

Bounce Infinity, a homegrown electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing company has announced the launch of portable liquid-cooled battery tech for e-scooters which is in collaboration with energy storage solutions startup Clean Electric.

Enhanced performance and convenience

The new technology innovation represents a significant advancement in EV performance, that has promised extended range, improved battery lifespan and rapid charging capabilities, as per the company.

Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO and Co-Founder of Bounce Infinity, has emphasized the convenience of their liquid-cooled batteries, by saying, "Our liquid-cooled batteries are portable and can be conveniently charged at any standard 5 Ampere socket and fast charged at 15 Ampere socket found in every household, just like the ones used for appliances such as refrigerators and heaters."

Impressive range and features

Integrated into the Bounce Infinity E1 model, the new technology has enabled an impressive range of over 100 kilometres, by providing users with enhanced mobility.

Akash Gupta, CEO & Co-founder of Clean Electric, highlighted their commitment to innovation in battery technology, by saying, "We are pushing the boundaries of innovation in battery technology to enable long-range, rapid charging EVs with unmatched battery safety to power the EV revolution by developing battery technology ground up specifically designed for the harsh operating conditions in India."

Increased energy capacity and range

The liquid-cooled battery further offers a substantial increase in energy capacity, by boasting 2.5 kWh (Kilowatt-hour), which when compared to the earlier 1.9 kWh offering- is much higher. This upgrade results in an extended range of 112-120 kilometres on a single charge and further provides the users with enhanced convenience and flexibility.

Overall, Bounce Infinity has been aiming to revolutionize the EV industry in India by offering cutting-edge battery tech which has been tailored to the unique operating conditions of the country.

ALSO READ: Realme P1 5G series: Design and colour revealed ahead of the launch

Inputs from IANS