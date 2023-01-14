Auto Expo 2023: India's First Solar Car 'Eva', developed by Pune-based Startup Vayve Mobility showcased

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HINDI Auto Expo 2023 Introduces India's First Solar Car 'Eva', Developed by Pune-based Startup Vayve Mobility

Auto Expo 2023: The 16th edition of the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, showcased India's first solar car, 'Eva'. Developed by Pune-based EV startup Vayve Mobility, the car aims to cater to urban commuters with a 2+1 seating capacity.

Featuring a sleek design, Eva is a single door battery-driven vehicle that can be fitted with a solar roof panel, which allows for charging while the car is parked in the open. The solar roof will be sold separately. The car is currently undergoing testing and is set to be commercially available by early 2024.

Powered by a 6 kW liquid-cooled electric motor, Eva produces 16HP power and 40Nm of peak torque. The car is equipped with a 14 kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 250km on a single charge. Additionally, it features an IP68-certified powertrain and offers connectivity options like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Vayve Mobility plans to launch Eva in Pune and Bangalore next year. The company has yet to announce pricing for the car and its accessories, including the solar roof panel. The launch of Eva marks a significant step towards sustainable transportation in India, and the company's innovative approach has been met with excitement and optimism from industry experts and the public.

FAQs

Q1:When is the Auto Expo 2023?

The Auto Expo 2023 was held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Q2:What is India's first solar car, 'Eva'?

'Eva' is India's first solar-powered car developed by Pune-based EV start-up Vayve Mobility. It features a solar roof panel that can be fitted on top of the car and sold separately, and aims to cater to urban commuters. It is set to be commercially available by early 2024.