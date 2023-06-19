Mercury Combust in Taurus: Budh asta will leave an impact on zodiac signs. Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mercury Combust in Taurus effect on Zodiac signs

Mercury Combust in Taurus: In Vedic astrology, the planet Mercury is recognized to be the factor of intelligence and logic. When Budh is powerful in the Kundali, then one gets sharp wisdom, intelligence, good soundness of the body, and satisfaction in life. Because of this, there is good success in business, job, and trading. On the other hand, in whose horoscope Mercury is present with Rahu-Ketu or Mars, then people have to bear its negative effects. Mercury is going to be set in Taurus on 19th June. Along with this, financial constraints and mental stress can be faced. Many zodiac signs will be affected in terms of career and health. Due to Budh asta, till the middle of May, apart from Scorpio, many other zodiac signs will have to face financial problems, career, and health-related problems.

Aries

Due to the Combust of Mercury, many people of Aries may remain dissatisfied with their work. Under its influence, many people may change their work or leave the office. In partnership business, many important deals can come out of your hands. There is the possibility of some misunderstandings in your love relationship. There can be skin-related problems.

Taurus

Due to the Combust of Mercury, the people of Taurus may have to face many problems in the workplace. During this time, you will see little growth in your field of work. During this, your financial condition is also not going to be special. There are chances of loss of money for you. Your health may also be slightly affected during this period. During this time you may face problems of toothache and burning sensation in the eyes.

Gemini

Due to the Combust of Mercury, the people of Gemini will need to work hard to achieve success. Not only this, today you will be able to give tough competition to your rivals. During this, you need to work and plan very carefully to achieve success in business. Also, the people of this zodiac will not be seen as satisfied with their wealth. Take care of your health, you may see a decline in health.

Cancer

The Combust of Mercury is not good in terms of progress for Cancerians. During this time many golden opportunities may slip out of your hands. Cancerians may have to face many challenges in the workplace. During this, fulfill your goals by planning. Your income is also going to be limited. There is no significant increase in your income and savings.

Leo

The Combust of Mercury is believed to give a favorable effect on the people of Leo. This period is going to be very good for you in terms of your career. You may get some such opportunities in the job for which you were waiting for a long time. You will get rewarded for performing better at work. Those who are involved in business will get high profits. If you are thinking of doing some new work, then you can do that too. Will get full support of luck. Opponents will also be defeated by you. You will be benefited in financial matters and in the meantime, getting the money stuck from somewhere can increase the fund. There will also be better harmony with the spouse in love affairs. Your health will be better and there can be a plan to go somewhere with the family.

Virgo

The Combust of Mercury in Aries is not going to be anything special for the people of Virgo. During this time, you will hardly get better results from the work you do in the field. During this time your mind can remain quite restless. There is going to be a heavy workload at the workplace as well. Those who do their own business are likely to suffer losses during this period. Not only this, at this time you will be able to give less time to your family.

Libra

There is a possibility of an enlarge in your expenditure as well. There is a possibility of economic loss for you, due to which you will have to proceed with great understanding in matters related to currency. The improvement you are waiting for may get delayed. Due to the setting of Mercury in Taurus, you may complain of problems related to nerves and headaches.

Scorpio

Due to the Combust of Mercury, the pressure of work is going to be more on the people of the Scorpio zodiac. You may not get recognition even after hard work. Your seniors can find loopholes in your work. Not only this but during this time you may have to face tough competition in the workplace. Your health may also remain weak during this time. Take care of your health, you may have skin-related problems.

Sagittarius

You need to be a little careful in your career due to the effect of Mercury Combust in Taurus. Also, if you work hard then no one can stop you from being successful. You will get new opportunities in the workplace and if you use these opportunities properly, you will get some big benefits. People who have their own businesses can also benefit from wise decisions. Everything else will be fine.

Capricorn

Mercury is considered a lucky planet for Capricorns. Its Combust in Taurus is also believed to give you desired results. You can get such opportunities from anywhere in this period which can give you monetary benefits and you can get the type of job you are looking for during this period. In financial matters also, this transit is considered auspicious for you. Your health will be better and you will be full of energy. You will also be satisfied seeing your progress in your career.

Aquarius

With the auspicious effect of the Mercury Combust in Taurus, you will get the desired results in your job. You will see growth in every sphere of life. At this time some people who are thinking of changing the job can also get the desired job. However, along with monetary gains in financial matters, you will also see an increase in expenses. If you leave some problems in your love life, then your relationship with your partner will be good. Some problems may have to be faced in terms of health. Overall, this transit is believed to be auspicious for you.

Pisces

The time of Mercury Combust in Taurus is not likely to be very favorable for you in terms of your career. During this, you may fail to earn currency through outsourcing or abroad means. You may also have trouble sleeping. During this period, along with the problem of a burning sensation in the eyes, you may feel weak in your immunity.

